PM urges scientists to develop low cost technologies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged scientists to develop low-cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help fast-track the country's growth.
He made these remarks while interacting with scientists of the Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research (IISER) in Pune, a statement issued by his office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
