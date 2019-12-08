Left Menu
Law and order has broken down, PM is 'mute': Cong

  New Delhi
  08-12-2019 09:36 IST
  08-12-2019 09:34 IST
Law and order has broken down, PM is 'mute': Cong
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in various parts of the country, alleging that rule of law has broken down but the PM is "mute" and has not said a word on it. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.

"Unnao, Etawah, Hyderabad, Palwal-Faridabad, the horror continues! Rape victims cry out for justice as the soul of India hurts!" Surjewala said in a tweet. "Criminals roam free as rule of law breaks down! But 'Modiji' is 'mute'...No remorse, No outrage, Not a word. And no one will question the PM? Why? he asked in a tweet.

Citing the increasing number of rape cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

