Delhi: Sonia Gandhi expresses sadness over deaths of 43 people in Anaj Mandi fire incident

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of 43 people in a massive fire that broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road in North Delhi. Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire, Gandhi said, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep shock and dismay at the horrendous fire accident and loss of innocent lives in a factory in Anaj Mandi area."

A press release issued on behalf of Gandhi stated, "...hoped that maximum lives will be saved and those injured are treated expeditiously. She urged upon the authorities of central and state governments to provide every assistance to victims and their families." She has also urged Congress workers and leaders to assist the authorities in carrying out rescue and relief work at the earliest.

At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said. Sixteen people are said to be injured in the treatment and are being treated at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital and Lady Hardinge hospitals. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours. (ANI)

