Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles loss of lives in Delhi fire tragedy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condoled the loss of lives and injuries sustained by people in the Anaj Mandi fire in the national capital earlier in the day. "Deeply pained by the loss of many precious lives due to fire in Delhi. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Rajnath tweeted from his official handle.

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43. Around 62 people were taken out from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead. 34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team. (ANI)

