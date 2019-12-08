Man held for rape in UP's Lucknow

A man has been arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl here, police said here on Sunday. According to police, the incident allegedly took place in the Madiaon area of the state capital on Saturday evening.

"The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. A case has been registered against him under the IPC and the POCSO Act," SHO of the Madiaon police station,,Vipin Kumar, said on Sunday. He added that the case was registered on the complaint lodged by the girl's father.

