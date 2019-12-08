Teen brothers electrocuted in field in MP's Raisen

Two teenage brothers died onSunday after coming in contact with live wire in a field inJamunia Gondakho village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district,police said

Sandhesh Lodhi (15) and his 13-year-old brother hadclimbed atop a makeshift loft when they stepped on live wirewhile playing, Begumganj police station in charge VirendraSingh said

The boys' father Shivdayal Lodhi said the loft waserected to protect crops from animals and the wires were partof the lighting arrangement.

