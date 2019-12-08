Left Menu
Maharashtra: Missing minor girl found dead, probe underway

A body of a five-year-old girl was on Sunday found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A body of a five-year-old girl was on Sunday found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. The girl was missing from December 7. The girl's body was found by the police team who were on a lookout.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

