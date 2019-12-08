2 held for Vadodara gang-rape; hang them, demand victim's kin

Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday arrested two persons for the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Vadodara, police said. The mother and sister of the victim demanded that the two men, identified as Kishan Mathasuriya (28) and Jaso Solanki (21), be hanged to death.

The two were held from Tarsali locality of Vadodara where they lived, Ahmedabad Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ajay Tomar said. "Mathasuriya is originally from Tarapur village in Anand, and Solanki is from Jasdan in Rajkot. Ahmedabad crime branch worked in coordination with the Vadodara city police to crack the case," Tomar told reporters.

The girl was raped on the night of November 28 in Navlakhi Compound area on Rajmahal Road in Vadodara, where she had gone along with her male friend. The accused thrashed the boy accompanying the minor and then dragged her to an isolated place within the compound and took turns to rape her before escaping.

"My daughterwas forced to walk through thorny bushes because of which she received injuries on her legs, and then was gang-raped, the mother of the victim said. "We want the government to ensure the case is heard in a fast-track court and the accused are hanged to death, so that it sets an example for others," she said.

"The Gujaratgovernment shouldrequest the High Court to fast-track this case. The state should provide dedicated public prosecutors for the case," the victim's sister said. Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the Vadodara rape case, like those in Rajkot and Surat, would be heard by fast-track courts to ensure speedy punishment to the perpetrators.

"Gujarat police have worked hard with intelligence to ensure all the accused in the three cases, in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara, are arrested. The state government will ensure the cases are heard in fast-track court, and the accused are given either life imprisonment or capital punishment," Rupani told reporters. As part of the probe, police had issued two different sketches of the accused and even announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information.

"We have gathered enough evidence to prove their involvement in the crime. As per details gathered from them, they were also involved in past cases of burglary, theft, and fights. We suspect they were also involved in other crimes," special commissioner Tomar added. Tomar said the police used human intelligence, CCTV footage, technical intelligence, and other possible means to investigate the crime, which led to the arrest of the accused.

The accused will be handed over to Vadodara police for further investigation, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)