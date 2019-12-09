Left Menu
Delhi court reserves order on Robert Vadra's plea to travel abroad

A special court in Delhi on Monday reserved its order on the plea by businessman Robert Vadra seeking permission to go abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:10 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:10 IST
Robert Vadra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Monday reserved its order on the plea by businessman Robert Vadra seeking permission to go abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes. Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its reply informed the court that Vadra who is scheduled to fly today had approached the court in the last minute leaving no adequate time for the agency to verify the itinerary and other details.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the order after hearing the arguments of both sides and decided to pass the order today at 2 pm. KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra said that his client has always cooperated with the law enforcement agency. He earlier also got permission from the court and followed every instruction.

Advocate DP Singh, Special Public prosecutor submitted that Vadra who is scheduled to fly today had approached the court in the last minute leaving no adequate time for the agency to verify the itinerary and other details, this is unfair with the agency. Special Judge Arvind Kumar had earlier sought the response of Enforcement Directorate on Businessman Robert Vadra application seeking permission to go abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes.

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to the purchase of properties in London. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was granted anticipatory bail on a condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court. Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi, who moved the application has sought permission to travel to Spain for both medical and business purposes for two weeks from December 9. Sources confirm that during his recent medical examination, a new complication had emerged, which need treatment.

In April, a special CBI court granted anticipatory bail to Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora. Special Judge Arvind Kumar while granting anticipatory bail to the duo directed them to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs. 5 lakh each and surety of like amount.

Furthermore, the court had imposed bail conditions on both of them, whereby the duo cannot leave the country without permission. They will have to join the investigation when called upon by the authorities, the court stated. The court had also ordered that the accused persons shall not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. (ANI)

