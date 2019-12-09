Following are the top stories at 12 noon:

DEL10 CAB-LD THAROOR Tharoor submits notice in LS to oppose introduction of Citizenship Bill

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at the introduction stage on the grounds that it "violates" the fundamental right to equality.

DEL6 CAB-SIBAL

'Cab' ride with divisive driver: Kapil Sibal on Citizenship Bill New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hit out at the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it is a "cab" ride with a divisive driver.

MDS6 KA-BYPOLLS-RESULTS

BJP bags the first seat in Assembly byelections in Karnataka Bengaluru: BJP candidate from Yellapur Arabail Shivaram Hebbar became the first candidate to register a victory in the bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in

Karnataka, for which the counting is underway on Monday

MDS4 TL-VET-ENCOUNTER-SIT Vet rape-murder case: T'gana govt constitutes SIT to probe killing of four accused

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in "retaliatory" firing by police last week.

DEL2 SONIA-BIRTHDAY Sonia Gandhi turns 73, wishes pour in

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders extended birthday wishes to party chief Sonia Gandhi, who turned 73 on Monday.

DELHI DEL1 DL-FIRE-BUILDING Fire erupts in same Delhi building where Sunday's blaze claimed 43 lives

New Delhi: A fire broke out in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Monday morning in the same building where a blaze killed 43 people a day earlier, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

CAL1 BH-WOMAN-FIRE Woman set on fire in Bihar after failed rape bid

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A young woman was allegedly set on fire by a neighbour after she resisted his attempt to rape her, a police officer said here on Monday.

BOM1 MH-CAB-SENA CAB: Sena accuses Centre of 'invisible Hindu-Muslim partition'

Mumbai: Ahead of tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, the Shiv Sena has questionned whether "selective acceptance" of Hindu illegal immigrants will act as a trigger for a religious war in the country and accused the Centre of apparently doing an "invisible partition" of Hindus and Muslims over the bill.

DES2 JNU-MARCH Security upped around JNU ahead of students' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up around the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday ahead of the JNU students' long march to Rashtrapati Bhavan against the hostel fee hike.

DES1 DL-AIR QUALITY Air quality in national capital remains in "very poor" category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on Monday as cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants.

LEGAL

LGD4 SC-ENCOUNTER

Gangrape-murder of Hyderabad vet: SC to consider hearing PIL for probe into encounter of 4 accused New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider granting hearing on Wednesday on one of the PILs seeking an SIT probe into the killing of four men, arrested on charge of gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, by police in an alleged encounter.

LGD3 SC-DMK

SC to hear on Wednesday DMK's plea alleging quota given in TN local body polls as per 1991 census New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a fresh plea of the DMK alleging that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission had decided to grant quota to women and SC/ST candidates in local bodies elections on the basis of 1991 census instead of 2011 census.

LGD5 DL-HC-TAX

Scrupulously follow Sabka Vishwas scheme provisions: HC to Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expected the Centre to "scrupulously" follow the provisions of Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme 2019 meant for settlement of excise and service tax disputes.

BUSINESS

DEL8 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN

Sensex falls 70 pts in early trade; financial, banking stocks drag Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday fell over 70 points in early trade, dragged mainly by losses in financial and banking stocks amid persistent foreign fund outflows.

FOREIGN

FGN8 NZ-3RDLD VOLCANO

1 dead, others missing in eruption of New Zealand volcano Wellington: A volcano on a small New Zealand island frequented by tourists erupted with a large plume of ash and steam Monday, killing one person and leaving others injured or missing. (AP)

FGN6 PAK-SHARIF

Ailing ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif likely to be shifted to US for better treatment Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently undergoing treatment in London, may be shifted to the US next week for better medical care for his multiple diseases, a media report said on Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

ENT2 WAHEEDA REHMAN-VET-ENCOUNTER Rapists must be imprisoned for life, not killed: Waheeda Rehman

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Expressing anguish over the gangrape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has said rape is a horrific and unforgivable crime, even as she believes the guilty deserve life imprisonment, not death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)