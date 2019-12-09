Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 introduced in Lok

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
Hong Kong protesters set a fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, marring what was otherwise a generally peaceful march at the weekend, police said on Monday. The comments came a...
Vistara has entered into a codeshare pact with German airline Lufthansa, the sixth such agreement with an international airline as the domestic full-service carrier seeks to expand its overseas network. As part of the agreement, Lufthansa w...
Authorities in Kashmir closed primary schools on Monday due to adverse weather conditions as heavy fog engulfed most parts of the valley, also affecting flight operations at the Srinagar airport, officials said. Divisional Commissioner, Kas...
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Monday said private investment is key to economic growth and the recent cut in corporate tax rate was done to boost investments. Private investment is the driver of economic growth. Steps that we are...