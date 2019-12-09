Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTech student held for peddling LSD

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:39 IST
BTech student held for peddling LSD

A 22-year-old BTech student wasarrested here on Monday for allegedly peddling high-end drugsand 40 stamps of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) was seizedfrom his possession, police said

He was procuring the drug from Jammu and Kashmir andallegedly sold it to users in the city, they said

LSD is sold in tablets or in liquid form and is knownto be one of the most potent 'mood-changing' chemicals and isused mainly as an entheogen and recreational drug.PTI VVKBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BN

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Berkeley cell phone law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a free-speech challenge brought by a trade group against regulation issued by the California city of Berkeley that requires cell phone retailers to tell customers of certain radiation risks.The just...

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' gets U/A certificate

Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerjis as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, has received UA certification from the CBFC. The film, which is a sequel to the 2014s Mardaani, marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first movie...

Indore night club raid: 11 working as musicians arrested

Eleven men working as artistes at My Home night club in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which was raided on November 30 leading to the rescue of 67 women and seven children, have been arrested, police said on Monday. On Saturday, 35 persons conn...

UPDATE 3-U.S. Democrat says Trump violated oath; Republicans attack impeachment probe

The head of a U.S. congressional panel leading the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump on Monday accused the Republican president of putting himself before his country and violating his oath of office. In a statement kicking off a hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019