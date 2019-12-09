BTech student held for peddling LSD

A 22-year-old BTech student wasarrested here on Monday for allegedly peddling high-end drugsand 40 stamps of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) was seizedfrom his possession, police said

He was procuring the drug from Jammu and Kashmir andallegedly sold it to users in the city, they said

LSD is sold in tablets or in liquid form and is knownto be one of the most potent 'mood-changing' chemicals and isused mainly as an entheogen and recreational drug.PTI VVKBN BN

