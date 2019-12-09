Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:09 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9PM:

TOP NEWS: DEL88 LD CITIZENSHIP

Citizenship bill introduced in LS amid stiff opposition; Amit Shah says it has endorsement of India's 130 crore citizens New Delhi: Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has endorsement of India's 130 crore nationals, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the controversial bill in Lok Sabha after heated debate followed by division of votes, forced by opposition members who dubbed it as "unconstitutional".

DEL36 UNDP-LD RANK-INDIA

India ranks 129 in UN's human development index New Delhi: India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday.

DEL54 JNU-4THLD MARCH

JNU students battle police lathicharge on way to R Bhawan, city traffic at a stand still New Delhi: Scores of JNU students were lathicharged by police on Monday and several of them detained when they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan against the hostel fee hike, throwing traffic out of gear and leaving metro commuters stranded for hours with three central Delhi stations being closed as a precautionary measure.

NATION:

DEL60 KA-LDALL BYPOLLS BJP sweeps by-polls in Karna, Yediyurappa govt retains majority, 2 state Cong leaders quit

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP on Monday swept the Assembly by-polls in Karnataka winning 12 of the 15 seats to help the four-month-old Yediyurappa government retain majority, in a morale booster for the saffron party after its recent setback in Maharashtra.

DEL84 LDALL FIRE Delhi fire: Scenes of despair at mortuary; police collect evidence at site

New Delhi: Relatives sobbed outside the mortuary of the Maulana Azad Medical College here waiting for the bodies of their loved ones as police investigation into the Anaj Mandi fire gathered momentum on Monday.

CAL26 JH-LD PM Cong subverted mandate in Karnataka; people taught it a lesson: PM Modi in J'khand

Barhi/Bokaro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of "stealing and subverting" people's mandate in Karnataka, and asked voters to elect a stable BJP government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority.

DEL82 2NDLD INDOAUSTRALIA India, Australia resolve to expand anti-terror cooperation

New Delhi: India and Australia on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their strategic engagement and vowed to enhance collaboration to counter the threat of terrorism.

MDS20 AP-CM-ENCOUNTER AP CM lauds KCR, Telangana cops on 'encounter' deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and that state police over the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encounter.

DEL77 LS-CITIZENSHIP-OWAISI Owaisi alleges citizenship bill seeks to make Muslims stateless, rips copy of proposed law in LS

New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Union government in Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was aimed at making Muslims "stateless" and would lead to another partition.

CAL33 JH-RAHUL-LD RALLY J'khand polls:Rahul says 'jal,jungle,jameen' will be returned to people if oppn comes to power

Badkagaon/Ranchi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of grabbing land from poor and the farmers in states under its rule, asserting Jharkhands 'jal, jungle and jammen' (water, forest and land) would be returned to people if the opposition came to power.

LEGAL: LGD43 SC-ARTICLE 370

SC's 5-judge Constitution bench to begin hearing on pleas against abrogation of Article 370 New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from Tuesday a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's abrogating the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

LGD32 SC-2ND LD POLLUTION

SC allows construction activities in Delhi-NCR from 6 AM to 6 PM New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday partially lifted its ban on construction activities in the Delhi-NCR region, allowing them between 6 AM and 6 PM, after the Central Pollution Control Board said that air quality index (AQI) level is not severe at present.

FOREIGN:

FGN31 PAK-CORRUPTION-IMRAN PM Imran tells overseas Pakistanis to learn from Indian diaspora

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the Pakistani diaspora to emulate overseas Indians and Chinese who have invested heavily in their motherland while assuring them a corruption-free environment to boost the cash-strapped country's economy. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN15 PAK-LD SHARIF No improvement in Sharif's health, docs advise ex-Pak PM be shifted to US

Lahore/London: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently undergoing treatment in London, has shown no improvement in his platelet count and the doctors have advised that he be shifted to the US for better medical care, a top PML-N official said on Monday.

BUSINESS: DEL86 BIZ-ONION-STOCK-LIMIT

Govt further caps stock limit on onion retailers to 2 tons to check hoarding New Delhi: The Centre on Monday further reduced the stock holding limit for onion to 2 tonnes from 5 tonnes for retail traders as part of efforts to check hoarding and boost domestic supply of the kitchen staple. ABH

ABH ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Murali Vijay fined 10% match fee for showing dissent

Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay was on Monday fined 10 per cent of his match fee for expressing dissent over an on-field decision by the umpires on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka here. The...

Sena allied with NCP, Cong to keep BJP out of power: Fadnavis

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged the Shiv Senas alliance with the NCP and the Congress was a pre- planned move to keep his party out of power in the countrys richest state. Speaking to Ma...

Punjab: CM vows to break politician-gangster nexus, Sukhbir hits back

Refusing to be cowed down by the Akali theatrics over the inquiry ordered by him in the wake of media reports of politician-gangster nexus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said he would not succumb to such cheap pres...

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha.

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship Amendment Bill Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019