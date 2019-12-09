Following are the top stories at 9PM:

Citizenship bill introduced in LS amid stiff opposition; Amit Shah says it has endorsement of India's 130 crore citizens New Delhi: Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has endorsement of India's 130 crore nationals, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the controversial bill in Lok Sabha after heated debate followed by division of votes, forced by opposition members who dubbed it as "unconstitutional".

India ranks 129 in UN's human development index New Delhi: India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday.

JNU students battle police lathicharge on way to R Bhawan, city traffic at a stand still New Delhi: Scores of JNU students were lathicharged by police on Monday and several of them detained when they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan against the hostel fee hike, throwing traffic out of gear and leaving metro commuters stranded for hours with three central Delhi stations being closed as a precautionary measure.

DEL60 KA-LDALL BYPOLLS BJP sweeps by-polls in Karna, Yediyurappa govt retains majority, 2 state Cong leaders quit

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP on Monday swept the Assembly by-polls in Karnataka winning 12 of the 15 seats to help the four-month-old Yediyurappa government retain majority, in a morale booster for the saffron party after its recent setback in Maharashtra.

DEL84 LDALL FIRE Delhi fire: Scenes of despair at mortuary; police collect evidence at site

New Delhi: Relatives sobbed outside the mortuary of the Maulana Azad Medical College here waiting for the bodies of their loved ones as police investigation into the Anaj Mandi fire gathered momentum on Monday.

CAL26 JH-LD PM Cong subverted mandate in Karnataka; people taught it a lesson: PM Modi in J'khand

Barhi/Bokaro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of "stealing and subverting" people's mandate in Karnataka, and asked voters to elect a stable BJP government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority.

DEL82 2NDLD INDOAUSTRALIA India, Australia resolve to expand anti-terror cooperation

New Delhi: India and Australia on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their strategic engagement and vowed to enhance collaboration to counter the threat of terrorism.

MDS20 AP-CM-ENCOUNTER AP CM lauds KCR, Telangana cops on 'encounter' deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and that state police over the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encounter.

DEL77 LS-CITIZENSHIP-OWAISI Owaisi alleges citizenship bill seeks to make Muslims stateless, rips copy of proposed law in LS

New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Union government in Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was aimed at making Muslims "stateless" and would lead to another partition.

CAL33 JH-RAHUL-LD RALLY J'khand polls:Rahul says 'jal,jungle,jameen' will be returned to people if oppn comes to power

Badkagaon/Ranchi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of grabbing land from poor and the farmers in states under its rule, asserting Jharkhands 'jal, jungle and jammen' (water, forest and land) would be returned to people if the opposition came to power.

SC's 5-judge Constitution bench to begin hearing on pleas against abrogation of Article 370 New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from Tuesday a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's abrogating the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

LGD32 SC-2ND LD POLLUTION

SC allows construction activities in Delhi-NCR from 6 AM to 6 PM New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday partially lifted its ban on construction activities in the Delhi-NCR region, allowing them between 6 AM and 6 PM, after the Central Pollution Control Board said that air quality index (AQI) level is not severe at present.

FGN31 PAK-CORRUPTION-IMRAN PM Imran tells overseas Pakistanis to learn from Indian diaspora

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the Pakistani diaspora to emulate overseas Indians and Chinese who have invested heavily in their motherland while assuring them a corruption-free environment to boost the cash-strapped country's economy. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN15 PAK-LD SHARIF No improvement in Sharif's health, docs advise ex-Pak PM be shifted to US

Lahore/London: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently undergoing treatment in London, has shown no improvement in his platelet count and the doctors have advised that he be shifted to the US for better medical care, a top PML-N official said on Monday.

Govt further caps stock limit on onion retailers to 2 tons to check hoarding New Delhi: The Centre on Monday further reduced the stock holding limit for onion to 2 tonnes from 5 tonnes for retail traders as part of efforts to check hoarding and boost domestic supply of the kitchen staple. ABH

