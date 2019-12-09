Officials raid illegal sand mining spot in guise of marriage

A joint team of revenue Department and rural police in Maharashtra's Nagpur busted an illegal sand mining racket after reaching the place in the guise of a marriage party and caught the accused unawares, an official said on Monday. The incident happened in Khapa area of the district early Sunday morning, he said.

"After getting a tip off about illegal sand mining in Khapa ghat, we decorated a jeep like ones used by grooms in marriage processions. Though informers of the illegal sand miners chased us, they could not foil our plans as they gave up the chase thinking we are headed to a marriage," he said. The raid was so sudden that the miners fled leaving five tractors, an official said.

He said the team comprised Sub-Divisional Officer Atul Mehetre, Tehsildar Deepak Karande, Inspector of Kelwad police station Suresh Mattami among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)