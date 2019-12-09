Left Menu
Officials raid illegal sand mining spot in guise of marriage

  PTI
  • |
  Nagpur
  • |
  Updated: 09-12-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:01 IST
A joint team of revenue Department and rural police in Maharashtra's Nagpur busted an illegal sand mining racket after reaching the place in the guise of a marriage party and caught the accused unawares, an official said on Monday. The incident happened in Khapa area of the district early Sunday morning, he said.

"After getting a tip off about illegal sand mining in Khapa ghat, we decorated a jeep like ones used by grooms in marriage processions. Though informers of the illegal sand miners chased us, they could not foil our plans as they gave up the chase thinking we are headed to a marriage," he said. The raid was so sudden that the miners fled leaving five tractors, an official said.

He said the team comprised Sub-Divisional Officer Atul Mehetre, Tehsildar Deepak Karande, Inspector of Kelwad police station Suresh Mattami among others..

Citizenship Bill is not violative of Article 14 of Constitution as it aims to give citizenship to persecuted people: Home Minister Amit Shah.

UPDATE 2-UK shares weaken, Tullow loses half its market cap

Londons exporter-heavy FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound strengthened, while a 72 slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down midcaps.The blue-chip i...

Muslim population in India has increased in last 7 decades; will not discriminate against anyone on basis of religion: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

If Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed, it will be victory of Jinnah's thoughts over Gandhi's: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said if the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by Parliament, it will be a victory of the thoughts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah over Mahatma Gandhi. Participating in the debate on the contentious Bill, T...
