Railways to carry bodies of fire victims to Bihar onboard Swatantrata Senani Express

Bodies of six people, who died in Delhi's grain market fire, will be sent to Bihar, their home state, on a train on Monday. The bodies will be carried onboard the Swatantrata Senani Express, which is scheduled to depart from New Delhi Railway station at 8:40 pm today.

Mortal remains of the rest of the victims from Bihar will be taken to the state tomorrow. As many as 43 people, including residents of Bihar, died in a major fire, which broke out at an illegal factory at Anaj Mandi on Sunday. (ANI)

