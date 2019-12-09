Railways to carry bodies of fire victims to Bihar onboard Swatantrata Senani Express
Bodies of six people, who died in Delhi's grain market fire, will be sent to Bihar, their home state, on a train on Monday.
Bodies of six people, who died in Delhi's grain market fire, will be sent to Bihar, their home state, on a train on Monday. The bodies will be carried onboard the Swatantrata Senani Express, which is scheduled to depart from New Delhi Railway station at 8:40 pm today.
Mortal remains of the rest of the victims from Bihar will be taken to the state tomorrow. As many as 43 people, including residents of Bihar, died in a major fire, which broke out at an illegal factory at Anaj Mandi on Sunday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swatantrata Senani Express
- Bihar
- Delhi
- New Delhi Railway station