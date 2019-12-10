Left Menu
Haryana: School girl's face blackened by teacher, family stages protest and demands action

Family of a nine-year-old girl, whose face was allegedly blackened and paraded inside school premises by a woman teacher for poor performance in the exam, staged a protest in Hisar on Monday.

Father of girl whose face was allegedly blackened speaking to reporters in Hisar on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Family of a nine-year-old girl, whose face was allegedly blackened and paraded inside school premises by a woman teacher for poor performance in the exam, staged a protest in Hisar on Monday. The father of the girl, who is a Class IV student, demanded that the private school should be shut down for allowing the incident to take place.

"My daughter got less numbers in a test held on December 6. A female teacher painted my girl's face with black colour. She was made to go around the school and embarrassed. I demand the administration to close the school. She is in Class IV and even if she did not know the answer of the question, they should not have done that," the girl's father told reporters here. Another student of the sixth standard claimed that there are two to three more girls besides the victim whose face was smeared by the teacher as a punishment for not faring well in the examination.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed and the police are looking into the case. "A complaint was filed that a girl was blacked. We are taking action," Jagjit Singh, Chowki Incharge Sabji Mandi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

