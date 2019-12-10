Maha: Body of newborn found near dustbin

The body of a newborn boy was found abandoned near a dustbin in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, police said. A passer-by spotted the body near a waste bin located close to a school in Kopri locality and alerted the police, senior police inspector G A Aagarkar said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital, he said. As per preliminary inquiry, the child was born on Monday night, the official said.

Search for his parents was on, he said, adding that an offence was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code..

