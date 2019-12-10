Left Menu
Number of LS MPs with cases of crimes against women up from 2 to 19 in 10 years: ADR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:52 IST
The number of Lok Sabha MPs with cases related to crimes against women has increased from two in 2009 to 19 in 2019, according to election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent, during the period, an ADR report said.

West Bengal reported the highest number of MPs/MLAs (16) who declared cases of crimes against women, followed by Odisha and Maharashtra with 12 MPs/MLAs each.

