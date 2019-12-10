Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt duty-bound to set up trust within 3 months to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:46 IST
Govt duty-bound to set up trust within 3 months to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Centre is duty-bound to set up a new trust for the development of Ayodhya and construction of a Ram temple within three months as per the directive of the Supreme Court, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question, he said, the November 9 Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter included formulation of a scheme by the Centre with necessary provisions for the setting up of a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.

"Central government is duty bound to act as per the directions and orders of the Hon'ble Court, within the stipulated time-frame," Reddy said. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in a historic verdict on November 9, backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Night temperature continues to stay below freezing point in most parts of J-K

Despite a marginal increase in the night temperature due to overcast conditions, the mercury continued to stay below sub-zero in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Tuesday, an official of the MeT department said. However, the fo...

UPDATE 1-Amazon secures top Champions League rights for Germany

Amazon.com has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 202122 season in Germany, the U.S. company said on Tuesday. Amazon said it would be broadcasting Champions League matches on Tuesday evening...

Pak must take action against terrorists operating from its soil: EU envoy

European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto on Tuesday said that Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil. Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil, Astuto said in a p...

FEATURE-Closing down: aging residents, falling fish stocks spell end for Canadian town

By Chris Arsenault TORONTO, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Perched along Canadas windswept North Atlantic coast, the town of Little Bay Islands - population 51 - is a picturesque collection of brightly-painted fishing houses and narrow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019