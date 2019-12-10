Heritage train service resumes

Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) resumed service on Tuesday after over a fortnight or so as the heritage train was cancelled from November 16 owing to landslides following rains in Nilgiris district. Due to heavy rains, the service from Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam was cancelled as the track between Aderly and Hillgrover stations was badly affected, following falling of boulders and trees, railway sources said.

The service resumed for two days in between, only to be cancelled till Monday, much to the disappointment of tourists including those from abroad, the sources said. After the tracks were cleared, the train left Mettupalayam in the district at 7.10 AM to Udhagamandalam, carrying nearly 200 passengers, they added..

