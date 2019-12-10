Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MLAs protest in Assembly over 'delay' by Guv to clear bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:58 IST
TMC MLAs protest in Assembly over 'delay' by Guv to clear bill
Image Credit:

The discontent in the TMC over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly "withholding" his nod to several bills echoed in the Assembly on Tuesday with the party MLAs staging a protest. The TMC lawmakers slammed Dhankhar over the delay in clearing the bills and demanded his removal.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee told the house that all the queries of the governor have been duly addressed by the government. Speaker Biman Banerjee said all the queries by Dhankhar have been duly addressed by the assembly.

However, the governor refuted the charge and said it was the state government which had delayed in answering his queries. Later in the afternoon, a Raj Bhavan statement said the Governor sent a message to the speaker for consideration with respect to the West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 by the legislature.

The legislators, including the ministers, claimed that the governor was "withholding" important bills, which needed to be tabled in the Assembly for discussion. "Is this the way a governor functions? He is not allowing the state assembly to run properly. Since last week, we have not been able to discuss any new bill as the governor is not giving his nod.

"The SC & ST Commission bill, among other legislations, is waiting for his clearance," Tapas Roy, minister of state for parliamentary affairs, said. "Despite speaking to the governor the bills didn't get the nod. We have duly addressed all his queries but nothing has moved forward," Chatterjee, who is also the TMC secretary-general, told the house.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the TMC government over a number of issues, since assuming charge as the governor of West Bengal. The relation between the ruling party and the governor hit a new low after Speaker Biman Banerjee last week adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in the Assembly were yet to get his nod.

The claim was, however, refuted by the Raj Bhavan, which, in a statement, termed the situation "factually untenable".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Many states, union territories reported 'nil' data on farmer suicides: Home Ministry

Many states and union territories have reported nil data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and farm laborers, the Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said this in response to ...

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces leadership changes for 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday said N Raja has now donned a bigger role and moved to Toyota Financial Services India as its managing director. Raja, who has been with the company for the last seven years, was previously deputy manag...

Pak inaugurates trial run of its first mass transit project funded by China

Pakistan on Tuesday inaugurated the trial run of its first mass transit project, which is funded by China. The Orange Line Metro train, which would complete 27 kms of distance in 45 minutes, will pass through the congested areas of Lahore w...

Sena reviewing stand on citizenship bill 'welcome'; cognisant of ideological differences: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday said it welcomed the Shiv Senas decision to reconsider its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha after voting in favour in the Lok Sabha, and stated that as an alliance partner, it could not ask ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019