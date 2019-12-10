Left Menu
2 gangs busted in Thane, ornaments worth Rs 4.5L recovered

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:08 IST
Eight members of two inter-state gangs were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra over the past two days and stolen ornaments worth Rs 4.51 lakh were recovered from them, said police on Tuesday. The arrests have led to the solving of nine chain snatching cases in the Mira Road-Bhayander region in the district, Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural) Sanjay Patil said.

"After a rise in chain snatching incidents in this area, we formed teams and started going through CCTV footage. We arrested four people of one gang from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, and four from Delhi," Patil said.

He identified those hailing from UP as Sanjay Singh, Ajit Singh, Yeshpal Singh and Dharmpal Singh. Those arrested hailing from Delhi are Rajkumar Malavat, Ashu Malavat, Sunil Rajput and Monu Bharat Jathav.

"They used to stay in resorts in Mira Road area, snatch chains and escape. We have recovered stolen ornaments worth Rs 4.51 lakh," he added..

