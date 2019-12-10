Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 12 injured in clash over singing religious song

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhadohi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:34 IST
UP: 12 injured in clash over singing religious song

Twelve people suffered injuries when two groups belonging to the same community clashed here following a fight between two children over singing religious songs, police said on Tuesday. A 17-year-old girl was also among those hurt. She suffered burns following an acid attack during the clash in Dulmadaspur on Monday night, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the clash broke out at a religious meeting after the son of one Fakhruddin offered to sing a devotional song but Ashfaq's son tried to stop him, leading to exchange of blows between them. "At around midnight, 12 people of Ashfaq's side barged into the house of Fakhruddin, and attacked his family with rods, scissors and acid. Fakhruddin's daughter was also injured in the acid attack. Some other members of his family also suffered injuries due to the acid attack," the SP said.

Fakhruddin, his wife, two daughters, two sons and Ashfaq suffered serious injuries and were referred to Varanasi for treatement, he said. A case was registered against 11 people from Ashfaq's side and five persons were arrested. Additional force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident and efforts are on to nab the accused who are absconding, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

SPO-CRI-LD-RANJI-GROUPB

Young Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani shone with both the bat and ball, even as the domestic giants are on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead in their opening Ranji Trophy game here. Mulani 89 heroics with the bat helped Mumbai post ...

Homeless Santa? Banksy reindeer mural goes viral amid rough sleeping crisis

A mural by anonymous British street artist Banksy depicting a homeless man being pulled by two reindeer has gone viral on social media, as the number of homeless deaths in the country hit a new high last year.A video of the living artwork, ...

Congress asks state units to hold 'Dharna Pardarshan' against Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Congress party has asked all state units to hold Dharna Pardarshan on Wednesday across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. The development comes ahead of the tabling of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Wednes...

Rape data: 63 percent rape victims in Delhi in 2018-19 were minor girls

HIGHLIGHT94 percent cases of kidnapping were related to children out of which 70 percent were girls.The rape cases were dropped by 6 percent and molestation by 30 percent.A high number of cases go unreported due to non-cooperative nature of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019