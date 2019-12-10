Delhi fire: Bodies of 35 Bihar residents sent back home in ambulances, says official

Ambulances carrying the bodies of 35 of 38 Bihar residents who died in the Anaj Mandi fire have left for their home state, a senior official said here on Tuesday. "Of the total 43 people who perished in the accident, 38 belonged to Bihar. Ambulances carrying the bodies of 35 victims have left Delhi," Shailendra Kumar, chief administrative officer, Bihar Bhawan, told PTI.

"The bodies have been sent in different ambulances over the last two days. Each ambulance is carrying one or two bodies accompanied by the family members of the victims," he said. The bodies of three victims are yet to be sent back. The authorities are waiting for their family members to arrive from Bihar so that the bodies can be handed over to them, Kumar said.

