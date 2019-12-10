Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man detained for smuggling protected animals in Thane

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:05 IST
Man detained for smuggling protected animals in Thane

A man was detained for allegedly smuggling protected species of birds and animals at Thane railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, forest officials detained Mohammad Khalil Riaz Ahmed alias Jayad Khan (24), who was travelling in Coimbatore-LTT Express, at Thane station, Thane range forest officer Narendra Muthe said.

Khan was found carrying four Indian star tortoises, three falcons, a black-shouldered kite and an Eurasian eagle- owl, in cardboard boxes, he said. A resident of Bengaluru, Khan has been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Wildlife Act of 1972, Muthe said, adding that he would be produced in court and later placed under arrest.

The accused had procured the animals, valued at Rs 2.50 lakh, from Bengaluru, and the authorities are probing to whom he was planning to sell them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Rescuers search for Chilean plane missing near Antarctica

Punta Arenas Chile, Dec 10 AFP Rescue planes and ships on Tuesday searched the open sea between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica for a Chilean Air Force plane that went missing with 38 people aboard. The C-130 Hercules cargo...

Obstruction, abuse of power charges unveiled in Trump impeachment

Washington, Dec 10 AFP Democrats unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump Tuesday, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals. The charges, if a...

Bengal customs revamps marine preventive wing

The marine preventive wing of West Bengal Customs Commissionerate has been revamped, keeping in view of the security of riverine routes in and around Sunderbans area, an official said on Tuesday. Chief Commissioner of Customs of Kolkata, S...

Cyclone hits Madagascar, killing 2 and making 1,400 homeless

Antananarivo Madagascar, Dec 10 AP Cyclone Belna has hit northwestern Madagascar, with 2 dead and three missing from the first tropical storm of the season, according to local officials. Belna blew into the coastal town of Soalala, where mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019