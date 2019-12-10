Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi fire: District magistrate invites eyewitnesses to record statements

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:13 IST
Delhi fire: District magistrate invites eyewitnesses to record statements

Probing the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy that claimed 43 lives, East Delhi district magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra on Tuesday invited people, particularly eyewitnesses, to record their statements. According to a government official, the district magistrate in his report will also recommend action against erring officials and ascertain violation of rules on the part of the building owner.

"The DM has invited versions from witnesses and general public in connection with the incident on Wednesday from 11 am to 4 pm in the office of district magistrate of East Delhi," the official said. The inquiry officer will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in the future.

Forty-three people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning. After the incident on December 8, a magisterial probe had been ordered into all aspects.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those dead and promised "strictest" punishment for those responsible for the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone hits Madagascar, killing 2 and making 1,400 homeless

Antananarivo Madagascar, Dec 10 AP Cyclone Belna has hit northwestern Madagascar, with 2 dead and three missing from the first tropical storm of the season, according to local officials. Belna blew into the coastal town of Soalala, where mo...

WB govt tables new rule to check chancellor-varsity

The West Bengal government on Tuesday tabled in the Assembly a new rule to check direct communications between the chancellor and the state universities, which will henceforth be routed through the higher education department. The governor...

Dell Technologies, UNESCO tie up to boost quality of education

Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced a new partnership with UNESCO MGIEP Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace to enable school teachers to adopt technology in classrooms by using ICT tools. The information and communication tec...

BRIEF-Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Buys $10 Mln Stake In Esports Team - Bloomberg

Dec 10 Reuters - BROOKLYN NETS OWNER JOE TSAI BUYS 10 MILLION STAKE IN ESPORTS TEAM - BLOOMBERG Source text httpsbloom.bg2P7gx5Z Further company coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019