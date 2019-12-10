Left Menu
Ashish Shelar writes to Uddhav Thackeray over crime incidents in Maharashtra

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to put a check on the crime incidents in the state.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:51 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:51 IST
Ashish Shelar writes to Uddhav Thackeray over crime incidents in Maharashtra
Ashish Shelar. Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to put a check on the crime incidents in the state. "I have requested the government and the Chief Minister that the speed with which you have put a stay on the works of development, you should accordingly put a check on the increasing incidents of crimes in the state," Shelar told media here.

Shelar said that Thackeray should try to put a 'stay' on the increasing crime incidents in the state. In his letter, Shelar has highlighted various crimes incidents which have taken place in the state in recent times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

