MP: Jabalpur to host Osho Mahotsav

The Madhya Pradesh government will host three-day Osho Mahotsav in Jabalpur beginning December 11. The festival, to be held in the memory of Acharya Rajneesh, is organised by the state Spirituality department, the Jabalpur Tourism Promotion Council and local administration, district collector Bharat Yadav said on Tuesday.

Devotees of late Osho, a self-proclaimed godman and founder of Rajneesh movement, from various parts of the country and abroad are expected to attend, he said. Various programmes like lectures on the works of Osho, a Sufi dance etc. will be organised during the event, he said.

"Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, Congress spokesperson and former minister Mukesh Nayak, Spiritual department additional chief secretary Manoj Shrivastava, Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and other dignitaries will deliver lectures on various topics on Osho philosophy," the collector added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)