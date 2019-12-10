Left Menu
Mumbai: 2 held while escaping after stealing bag from car

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:59 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:59 IST
Two people were arrested whiletrying to escape after stealing a bag with items worth Rs62,000 from a car in Borivali in Mumbai, police said onTuesday

A policeman on duty saw a man moving suspiciously latenight on LT and SV Road junction and trying to hail anautorickshaw, an official said

"He tried to flee when the policeman approached himbut was caught after a chase. His accomplice was held soonafter with a bag, which contained a laptop and other items,all worth Rs 62,000. Our probe revealed they had stolen itfrom a car parked on SV Road," he added.

