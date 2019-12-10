Collector steps in to control Kolhapur's soaring mutton prices

Bringing relief to mutton-lovers, the district collector of Kolhapur in western Maharashtra on Tuesday stepped in to check spiralling mutton prices in the temple town. The price which earlier hovered at around Rs 450 per kg had shot up to Rs 600 per kg in recent weeks, prompting protests and murmurs of opposition among many residents.

District collector Daulat Desai had called a joint meeting of residents, mutton vendors and prominent citizens to understand the situation. After the meeting, a 12-member committee was formed to study reasons behind rising mutton prices. The committee was scheduled to submit its report on Thursday. Two days before the deadline, the stakeholders met and reached a consensus to keep mutton price below Rs 480 per kg, an official said.

"There has been some shortage in supply of goats but it should not have led to such heavy pricing. People of Kolhapur are very touchy about it," the official said. "There is no law related to monitoring of the mutton prices, but for peace in society we needed to find out a solution. The committee reviewed rates of mutton within city limits and outside, purchase of goats, quality of mutton, and profit earned by shop owners," he said.

A representative from the Nagarik Kruti Samiti, a citizens body which took up the issue of spiralling mutton prices, said a marginal increase is usual, but the sudden and drastic hike of over Rs 100 was unacceptable. "There are many people who buy 100 gm or 250 gm of mutton on a daily basis in Kolhapur. We feel that mutton prices should be affordable to the common public," he said.

An office-bearer of the Khatik community association representing the mutton shop owners said, "Kolhapurs mutton tastes different and is world famous. We need to maintain its quality. If mutton prices are reduced, we fear that quality will also be compromised. We have to travel to Gujarat to get the best quality goats, which leads to an increase in mutton prices." "The mutton prices started soaring over a fortnight ago and crossed the Rs 500 per kg level last week, leaving the item out of the common man's reach. Most people of Kolhapur generally eat mutton on Wednesdays and Sundays," said Durgesh Lingras, local politician and social activist. Kolhapur city is divided into several small peths such as Shivaji Peth, Juna Budhwar Peth, Shahupuri and Rajarampuri.

"Residents from these areas had opened counters where they bought a goat, cut it and shared its meat based on each person's contribution," said Baba Indulkar, a local activist. PTI ND VT VT VT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)