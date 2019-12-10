Odisha to set up 45 new fast track courts

Aiming at expediting the trial of cases relating to women and children, the Odisha government on Tuesday said it will set up 45 new fast track courts. Of these, 21 courts would be dedicated for cases of rape and sexual harassment of women, Law Minister Pratap Jena said.

The remaining 24 fast track courts will specifically deal with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, he said. The state government's action comes after the Centre's decision to formulate a scheme for setting up 1,023 fast track special courts for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases..

