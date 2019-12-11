Vehicular movement near Tis Hazari court likely to be hit till Friday: Traffic police

Vehicular movement is likely to be affected near the Tis Hazari court here as the parking facility inside gate number 1 has been closed till Friday for the bar election, police said on Wednesday.

"Parking inside Gate no.1 of Tis Hazari Court has been closed due to Bar Elections till 13.12.19. Due to which traffic is expected to be affected in front of Tis Hazari Court till 13.12.19," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The bar election will be held in the Tis Hazari court on Friday.

