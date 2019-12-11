Left Menu
Development News Edition

Personal opinions do not amount to a division in JD(U), says

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:46 IST
Personal opinions do not amount to a division in JD(U), says

A close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asserted that the JD(U)s support to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament was the partys official line and voices of dissent from some top office- bearers were their "personal opinions". Sanjay Jha, a state minister and JD(U) national general secretary known for his proximity to the chief minister who is the national president dismissed reports that disapproval of the partys stand in the Parliament by national vice- president Prashant Kishor and another national general secretary Pavan Varma was tantamount to a division in the party on the issue.

"The partys official line is clear. And it is there for all to see in the ongoing session of the Parliament. A leader or two may express a personal opinion but such isolated cases must not be construed as a division within the party on the issue", Jha said here. While Kishor had expressed his disappointment at the partys decision to support CAB, holding the legislation to be against the JD(U)s commitment to secularism and Gandhian ideals, Varma had urged Kumar to reconsider the party stand after MPs voted in favour of the Bill in the Lok Sabha and before it was taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U), a BJP ally, has 16 members in the Lower house of Parliament and six in the Upper house. The party's support to the contentious CAB Bill had given an opportunity to political rivals- RJD and Congress- to attack JD(U), which enjoys support among minority Muslims..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to be

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to besuspended for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, sayOfficials, amid protests over Citizenship Amendment BillPTI DG ESBSOM SOM...

NBFC loan growth set to hit a decadal low of 6-8%: Report

Falling growth rates, derisking of loan books and funding constraints are going to impact non-banking finance companies with their growth hitting a decadal low of 6-8 percent this year from a high 15 percent last year, says a report. With ...

Golf-Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success - Scott

Captain Ernie Els thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States has do...

BPR&D to hold 37th Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions

The Bureau of Police Research and Development BPRD is organizing the 37th National Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions at BPRD Headquarters, New Delhi, on the 12th and 13th December 2019. Smt. Archana Ramasundaram, IPS Retd.,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019