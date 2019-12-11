Issue of girls' molestation in Himachal schools figures in state assembly

The issue of molestation of over two dozens girl students by teachers in two different government schools came up for discussion in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on the third day of its winter session at Tapovan here on Wednesday. Raising the issue soon after Question Hour of the alleged molestation of 13 girl students by a teacher in a government school in Una, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded from the government a policy decision to directly dismiss such teachers instead of suspending them.

Aginotri also sought to draw the attention of the House towards the alleged discrimination among students in the distribution of mid-day meals in a school in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thaukr's home district Mandi. Replying to Agnihotri, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj sought to assure the House that the government would in future, wherever possible, would directly dismiss teachers involved in molestation.

There is a provision under Article 311 of the Constitution whereby the government may directly dismiss them, he added. Bhardwaj said the accused teacher of Haroli school had been suspended on Tuesday itself.

The teacher was arrested after registration of a case against him under POCSO at the women police station in Una on the complaint of the girl students, the police said. The education minister, meanwhile, said the Mandi deputy director (education) has been asked to submit a report about the Mandi school where the students of different castes were allegedly asked to sit in separate rows while being served mid-day meal to them.

Appropriate action will be taken in this regard after getting the report, he added. The education minister further informed the House that 12 girl students of another state government school lodged complaint of molestation against a national awardee teacher.

An FIR was registered against him but he has been able to get anticipatory bail, the minister said, adding, the second teacher too, however, has been put under suspension. Stressing the need of awareness on such issues, Bhardwaj requested all members of the assembly not to make recommendation of sparing such teachers.

