Leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh seized, two held

Two persons were arrested in Mira Road locality in the district and a leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from them, police said on Wednesday. The arrest was made on Tuesday, they said.

"Navghar Police in Mira Road got a tip-off that two persons from Dadra and Nagar Haveli were coming to the township to sell a leopard skin," a release issued by the district police said. Accordingly, a trap was laid and when the duo reached the Golden Nest Circle, police caught them. The leopard skin was recovered from them.

The accused, identified as Ankit Thorat (24) and Ravindra Patel (25), were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and investigation into the case is on, police said..

