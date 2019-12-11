Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh seized, two held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:38 IST
Leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh seized, two held

Two persons were arrested in Mira Road locality in the district and a leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from them, police said on Wednesday. The arrest was made on Tuesday, they said.

"Navghar Police in Mira Road got a tip-off that two persons from Dadra and Nagar Haveli were coming to the township to sell a leopard skin," a release issued by the district police said. Accordingly, a trap was laid and when the duo reached the Golden Nest Circle, police caught them. The leopard skin was recovered from them.

The accused, identified as Ankit Thorat (24) and Ravindra Patel (25), were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and investigation into the case is on, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

'She is speaking out to us': Māori leader says volcano eruption was a message

Pouroto Ngaropo, standing on an ancient settlement site overlooking the island of Whakaari, recites his ancestry back thousands of years, back to the volcano which erupted there on Monday.Whakaari is my connection to the ocean, to the land,...

Medical college: HC notice to TN, Centre on PIL for location

The Madras High Court has issued notice to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL seeking to set up a medical college in Mayiladuthurai instead of Nagapattinam. In his public interest litigation PIL, former DMK MLA J Jegaveerapa...

Man who raped teenager & couple who blackmailed her with video held

A 20-year-old man, who allegedly raped a teenager, and a husband-wife duo that blackmailed the victim with a video clip of the incident have been arrested in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old girl, who works as a dome...

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to be

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to besuspended for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, sayOfficials, amid protests over Citizenship Amendment BillPTI DG ESBSOM SOM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019