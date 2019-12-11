Left Menu
Hry to open 'Sanskriti Model Schools' in each block of state: Khattar

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 11-12-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:39 IST
The Haryana government has decided to open one 'Sanskriti Model School' in each block of the state next year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Wednesday. These schools will further improve the quality of education in the state, he said.

At present, 22 such schools are operational in the state, one in each district, Khattar said during a meeting here. The government has taken various initiatives in the field of e-governance to provide transparent and graft-free governance to the people, he said.

Equating corruption to cancer, the chief minister said that it could be checked through the effective use of information technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

