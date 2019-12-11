Left Menu
Maha cabinet nod to raise contingency fund to Rs 5,350 cr

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:04 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:04 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to increase the limit of the state contingency fund to Rs 5,350 crore. Of the total corpus, Rs 5,000 crore will be earmarked for providing relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains and Rs 350 crore for expenditure towards judicial cases, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The mandatory limit of the fund is Rs 150 crore, which is increased time-to-time to meet urgent expenditure. Farmers across the state are reeling under heavy losses as unseasonal rains damaged crops during the kharif season this year. The untimely showers damaged crops like paddy, jowar, bajra, corn, soybean, tur, cotton and others.

