Odisha seeks Centre's help to bring back 5 workers from UAE

The Odisha government has sought assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs for bringing back five labourers stuck in UAE, an official said on Wednesday. The state government has requested the MEA to bring them back after the family members of the workers alleged that the labourers who have been working for a company at Sharjah, are deprived of their remuneration and basic necessities.

The five workers hailed from Balichandrapur and Bari police station areas of Jajpur district, the official said. "It has been brought to our notice that Sri Chittaranjan Jena and four others have requested for safe repatriation of five workers from Sarjah, UAE," Odisha's labour commissioner, Niranjan Sahu wrote to the director, CPV (Consular, Passport and Visa) division of the MEA, New Delhi.

The workers were sent to the country in West Asia by an agent through "tourist visa" that will valid up to December 17, 2019, according to the letter. Since October, the Odisha workers have been working in construction sites at different places in UAE, the official said.

"It has been reported to the family members that the wages as assured to them (workers) by the agent are not being paid," the labour commissioner mentioned in the letter. The workers have also been deprived of food and shelter, the official said.

"Since, the matter relates to emigration issues, it is requested to kindly take necessary steps to facilitate safe repatriation of the workers to their natives along with legal dues, if any," the labour commissioner wrote in the letter. PTI AAM BDC BDC.

