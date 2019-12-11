Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha seeks Centre's help to bring back 5 workers from UAE

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:31 IST
Odisha seeks Centre's help to bring back 5 workers from UAE

The Odisha government has sought assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs for bringing back five labourers stuck in UAE, an official said on Wednesday. The state government has requested the MEA to bring them back after the family members of the workers alleged that the labourers who have been working for a company at Sharjah, are deprived of their remuneration and basic necessities.

The five workers hailed from Balichandrapur and Bari police station areas of Jajpur district, the official said. "It has been brought to our notice that Sri Chittaranjan Jena and four others have requested for safe repatriation of five workers from Sarjah, UAE," Odisha's labour commissioner, Niranjan Sahu wrote to the director, CPV (Consular, Passport and Visa) division of the MEA, New Delhi.

The workers were sent to the country in West Asia by an agent through "tourist visa" that will valid up to December 17, 2019, according to the letter. Since October, the Odisha workers have been working in construction sites at different places in UAE, the official said.

"It has been reported to the family members that the wages as assured to them (workers) by the agent are not being paid," the labour commissioner mentioned in the letter. The workers have also been deprived of food and shelter, the official said.

"Since, the matter relates to emigration issues, it is requested to kindly take necessary steps to facilitate safe repatriation of the workers to their natives along with legal dues, if any," the labour commissioner wrote in the letter. PTI AAM BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Illegal mining: Himachal HC directs Mandi admn to inspect 3 khuds

Expressing concern on the issue of illegal mining, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Mandi administration to inspect the Lohara, Kansa and Suketi khuds from their origin till their merger into river Beas in Mandi tow...

Indian banks argue for UK court to declare Mallya bankrupt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI sought a bankruptcy order against embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya during a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday as part of efforts to recoup around 1.145 bi...

Amoeba-attacking `giant viruses' found in Mumbai's lakes

A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has found presence of giant viruses belonging to five families in samples collected from water bodies in Mumbai. Findings of the study, published in the journal Scientific...

UPDATE 1-EU trumpets Green Deal as its "man on the moon moment"

The European Unions new executive launched a Green Deal policy package to tackle climate change on Wednesday, trumpeting it as the blocs man on the moon moment - but fossil fuel-reliant eastern European states looked set to stall the initia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019