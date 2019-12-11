CA among 2 held for cheating people, posing as PS to Minister Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI):A Chartered Accountant and a Mechanical Engineer were nabbed here on Wednesday for allegedly cheatingthe public of lakhs of Rupees by impersonating asthe Personal Secretary to IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, police said. The friends, aged 51 and 44, prepared fake official letters and called up officials in the government and private sector to do official favours for the people.

They collected lakhs of Rupees from the public for getting these favours done, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said. A fake Letter of Credit (LOC) document "issued" from the Chief Ministers office and Rs 1.75 lakh was also seized from them, police said.

The duo collected lakhs of Rupees from the public to get admission in educational institutions,cancelling transfer orders, building regularisation,among other works,police said. Some of those conned filed a complaint after realising that the duo issued fake letters impersonating as the PS of the Minister, following which they were nabbed, police said.

