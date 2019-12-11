Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak-based outfits making intensive efforts online to radicalise Sikh youths: US expert

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:15 IST
Pak-based outfits making intensive efforts online to radicalise Sikh youths: US expert

Pakistan-based pro-Khalistani militants are waging an intensive social media war aimed at radicalising young Sikhs, a US expert on terrorism said on Wednesday. "There are growing indications that the ISI (of Pakistan) is orchestrating much of this activity as part of a wider campaign to co-join instability in Punjab with unrest in Kashmir," Peter Chalk said while delivering the Second KPS Gill Memorial Lecture on "Digitised Hate: Online Radicalism, Violent Extremism and Terrorism" in Mohali.

Chalk suggested that the state government identify vulnerable groups and engage with the community to counter the narrative and fight Pakistan's proxy war, a Punjab government release quoted him as saying. "An intensive social media effort aimed at radicalising young Sikhs was currently being waged by pro-Khalistani militants based in Pakistan and Diaspora groups operating out of the US, UK and Canada," he said.

The best offensive mechanism to deal with Pakistan is to work with friendly and partner countries to put pressure on Islamabad, and also to convince these nations that they could also not escape the wrath of terror outfits operating from Pakistani soil, he said. In the context of the growing use of drones to launch attacks, he called for compulsory registration of such technology and legislation to counter the threat.

In his address, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that in the globalised world of today, terror could easily straddle international geographical boundaries, with the use of internet and social media further contributing to promoting terror and terror ideology for luring the youth, spreading hatred and propaganda. Pointing towards the sensitive location of Punjab as a border state with a hostile neighbour, and the growing challenge of narco terrorism with linkages in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh stressed on the need for modern-day policing to thus remain technologically updated and professional in its approach.

"We cannot ever allow the state to relive those horrible days it went through...we all know what is happening again now," the chief minister said. Amarinder lauded the late Punjab Police chief KPS Gill's contributions in bringing peace and normalcy to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australian Barty named WTA Player of the Year

Australias Ash Barty has been named WTA Player of the Year after capturing her maiden Grand Slam singles title and reaching the top of the world rankings. The 23-year-old, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returing to the game ...

Telangana govt plans "health profile" of state citizens

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said the state government plans to conduct a health profile of citizens in the state, beginning with his assembly constituency of Gajwel. ...If health profile is prepared, it will b...

Unnao woman's gang rape accused Subham never admitted to PHC in Dec '18: In-charge

Eds Adding details Unnao UP, Dec 11 PTI&#160; The Sumerpur primary health centre authorities here on Wednesday denied that one of the two accused in the gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old Unnao woman was admitted in the PHC on the date...

We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said unity in diversity is the ethos of the state and people here are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Her statement came when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019