Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh govt to withdraw over 300 court cases against tribals in Naxalism-affected areas

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:55 IST
Chhattisgarh govt to withdraw over 300 court cases against tribals in Naxalism-affected areas

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to withdraw over 300 cases pending in different courts against tribals in the Naxalism-affected areas of the state, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. The ruling Congress had accused the previous BJP government of implicating innocent tribals of the state in false cases, particularly in Naxal-related incidents.

The move comes following recommendations by a high-level committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Patnaik, formed in March this year. Based on the recommendation of the committee, the Chhattisgarh government's Law and Legislative Affairs department has decided to withdraw the prosecution after reviewing the cases registered against the Scheduled Tribe (ST) people in eight Naxalism-affected districts, according to the statement issued by the state government.

"In this regard, a letter has been sent by the Law department to the district magistrate of the eight districts concerned to take immediate action to withdraw the cases under the provisions of Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code," it said. In the meetings of the committee headed by Justice (retired) Patnaik on April 24, October 2 and October 30, the matter was sent to the Law Department recommending the return of 313 cases registered under the Chhattisgarh Excise  Act, the statement said.

Of the total cases, a highest of 142 are in Rajnandgaon, 115 are pending in Jagdalpur, 34 in Kanker, eight in Kondagaon, seven in Dantewada, three each in Bijapur and Sukma and one in Narayanpur. Another 312 cases of Indian Penal Code have been sent by the Patnaik committee to a panel constituted by the Director General of Police, Chhattisgarh, which is under Section 265A, 265B and 321 CRPC, the statement said.

These sections have provisions on withdrawal of prosecution from courts. The panel constituted by the DGP of the state shall submit its report to the Patnaik Committee, it added.

Expressing deep concern over the harassment of Scheduled Tribe residents and villagers of Naxalism-affected areas of the state, especially in Bastar region, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had decided to review the cases registered by the police against them. Accordingly, the seven-member committee headed by Justice (retired) Patnaik was formed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare

Indias ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the countrys secular constitution, as protests against the legislation intensified. The Citize...

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...

UPDATE 2-European bond yields slip before policy meetings and tariff deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday while U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meetings kept investors sidelined. Uncertainty ah...

ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group ISG for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019