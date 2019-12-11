Left Menu
Maha: 19-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

  Kolhapur
  Updated: 11-12-2019 21:01 IST
  Created: 11-12-2019 21:01 IST
A 19-year-old was killed and his cousin seriously injured in an accident at Ashurle village in Panhala Taluka of Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place at around 9 am when the two- wheeler skid to avoid colliding with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, an official said.

While Nilesh Vasant Gurav (19) was died on the spot, his cousin Shivaji Gurav (20) sustained severe head injuries, he added. The injured victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolhapur, the official said.

A case has been registered against the absconding truck driver Kisan Namdev Malusare under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, he added..

