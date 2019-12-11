Marine species to be smuggled to Lanka seized, two held

Rare marine species such assea lizards and seahorses worth several lakhs of rupee in theinternational market have been unearthed from the shores ofPaccipatinam here, police said on Wednesday

Sea lizards weighing 79 kg and sea horses weighingeight kg have been recovered, and they were meant to besmuggled to Sri Lanka, the police said, adding that twopersons have been arrested in this connection.

