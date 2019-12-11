Togadia welcomes passage of citizenship bill

Pravin Togadia, president of the Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. He had been demanding such a legislation for years, he said.

With the passage of the bill, non-Muslim minorities who faced atrocities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would get justice, he said. He also said that as land and natural resources in the North-East are limited, Hindu refugees from Bangladesh who settled down in the region should be relocated to other states of India..

