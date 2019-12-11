Left Menu
Development News Edition

Togadia welcomes passage of citizenship bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vadodara
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 23:11 IST
Togadia welcomes passage of citizenship bill

Pravin Togadia, president of the Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. He had been demanding such a legislation for years, he said.

With the passage of the bill, non-Muslim minorities who faced atrocities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would get justice, he said. He also said that as land and natural resources in the North-East are limited, Hindu refugees from Bangladesh who settled down in the region should be relocated to other states of India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 held for killing woman in Ghaziabad

Four people have been arrested after a 45-year-old woman was shot at in Loni area here last week, police said on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Indira Verma, was shot at a point blank range in the head in Balram nagar colony on Thursda...

UPDATE 2-Election takes edge off stocks with biggest British exposure

Stocks most exposed to the British economy slipped on Wednesday on growing expectations of a close election outcome, while JD Sports dropped 10 after its top investor cut its stake.The mid-cap bourse, whose constituents make half of their e...

WRAPUP 3-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet. With fires, flo...

We are happy Sena did not vote in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Chidambaram

The Shiv Sena not voting in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill is a welcome development and the Congress is happy about it, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Wednesday. The Shiv Sena abstained from voting on the contentious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019