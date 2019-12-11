Left Menu
Congress seeks `revival package' for PMC Bank

  Mumbai
  Updated: 11-12-2019 23:23 IST
  Created: 11-12-2019 23:23 IST
The Mumbai unit of the Congress on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to come up with a revival package for the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. The RBI has appointed an administrator on the bank after huge fraudulent transactions involving realty group HDIL came to light.

The bank's depositors are left high and dry as a limit has been imposed on withdrawals. A Congress delegation ledby state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat (who is also a state minister) and Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad met Thackeray.

Gaikwad told reporters later that the government should come up with a revival package for the bank and consider the option of merging it with another, financially sound bank. "We urged the chief minister to intervene to ease the hardship of the depositors," he said.

"Some 16 lakh depositors are struggling to get their money. Eighteen depositors have died so far," Gaikwad said. He requested Thackeray to hold a meeting with RBI governor to find a solution..

