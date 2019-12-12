Left Menu
Maharashtra police IGP Abdur Rahman resigns over CAB

Abdur Rahman, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), States Human Rights Commission, Maharashtra said he will not attend office from Thursday in "civil disobedience" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which according to him went "against the basic feature of the Constitution."

Maharashtra police IGP Abdur Rahman resigns over CAB
Abdur Rahman's letter of resignation . Image Credit: ANI

Abdur Rahman, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), States Human Rights Commission, Maharashtra said he will not attend office from Thursday in "civil disobedience" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which according to him went "against the basic feature of the Constitution." Rahman on Wednesday sent his resignation letter to Chairman Maharashtra Human Rights Commission.

The IPS officer had on October 2019 applied for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) but his application was not accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He claimed in his letter that his resignation had been rejected "in haste, by not applying mind, with clear prejudice, unfairly and abusing power of authority and discretion" as there was no pending departmental inquiry against him.claimed that his said that he had applied for VRS "owing to my personal reasons", he would not be able to attend office on and from December 12.

"In case my request for voluntary retirement is not granted by the courts, this application may be treated as the letter of my resignation from the service," Rahman said. Meanwhile, in an open letter Rahman said: "The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this Bill. As civil disobedience, I have decided not to continue in the service and thus not to attend office from tomorrow. I am quitting the service finally. I say sorry to those who want me to continue in the service and give justice to the deprived people."

He also requested the people belonging to the poor and people of deprived sections that is SCs and STs, OBCs and Muslims to oppose the Bill in a 'democratic manner' as it is going to harm them 'the most'. "I request tolerant, secular and justice-loving Hindu brothers who have idea of a prosperous and united India to oppose the Bill. I further request activists and members of Civil Society Groups to challenge it in the Supreme Court, if at all it is finally passed and becomes an Act," Rahman added.

Yesterday, the Bill got the nod in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes in favour and 105 members going against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha this Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

