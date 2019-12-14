Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Alcoholic held for repeatedly raping 8-year-old daughter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Neemuch
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:35 IST
MP: Alcoholic held for repeatedly raping 8-year-old daughter

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district for allegedly raping his minor daughter repeatedly under the influence of alcohol, police said. The man is an alcoholic and his wife had left home three years ago, leaving behind their four children, including the 8-year-old victim, said City Superintendent of Police RM Shukla.

"The victim has told us the man used to regularly rape her over the past two years after getting drunk. The accused hails from Ratlam but works here as a labourer since the last two months," he said. Neighbours had phoned a child helpline after they got an inkling of the girl's ordeal, following which police was alerted.

The man has been charged under provisions of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the victim, her two brothers and sister have been moved to a shelter home, Shukla informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake: USGS. (AFP)ZHZH

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake USGS. AFPZHZH...

Cricket-New Zealand to chase record target of 468 in first test

New Zealand needs a record 468 runs in their fourth innings to win the first test after Australia declared at 217 for nine in the opening session on the fourth day.Tireless quicks Tim Southee 5-69 and Neil Wagner 3-59 shared the spoils, as ...

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros over Rs 1,700 crore in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said. A waste water treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019