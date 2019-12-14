Three electrocuted after stepping on live wire

Three people, including awoman, were electrocuted when they stepped on a snapped liveelectric wire in a farm in Kodasalai village, about 15 kmsfrom here, in Nilgiris district, police said

They said the three were checking the wire connectedto the motor and accidentally came into contact with a snappedcable Hearing their screams, neighrbours rushed to the farmand took the trio to the Government hospital here

However, all the three were declared brought dead,police said.

