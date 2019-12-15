Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training program on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.

More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, were taught about fire safety measures and techniques, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

This is the largest training program ever conducted by any fire service in India, the official added.

