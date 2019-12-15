If anything happens to me or my family, then BS Ashu will be responsible: DSP Sekhon

Punjab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) BS Sekhon claimed that he is being "threatened" by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and said that if anything happens to him then the minister should be held responsible. "It only gives a message that no policeman should take action if a Minister is found involved in a crime. If anything happens to me or my family, then the Minister and my department will be responsible for it. But I will fight till the end," Sekhon said.

During an inquiry into a housing society case, BS Sekhon found irregularities allegedly committed by the minister. Sekhon stated that Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister wanted the case to be closed.

"Minister wanted case to be shut. When I denied, he started giving me life threats and now I have been suspended," Sekhon told ANI here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)